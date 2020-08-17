After a long and successful life Jerry passed away peacefully while at home surrounded by his family on Friday, August 14, 2020 at the age of 84. He was a devoted husband to Gail, his wife of 36 years and a strong and caring father to three children, Judy, Darin and Jason. Jerry was a loving grandfather to Jack, Andrew, Alex and Skylar and uncle to many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Born in 1936 to John Fredrick and Cecile Tremblay he was the youngest of three boys. His brother Don, with whom he shared many a fishing trip, resides today in Dundas. Sadly, Jerry's oldest brother Bob passed away earlier this year. A man of tremendous character, Jerry always treated those he met with respect and kindness. He leaves behind a great legacy. Professionally, after completing a celebrated 31 year career at the Hamilton Spectator, Jerry along with Gail took the next 23 years to run Lynwood cottage resort allowing them to do what they most wanted, spend time with their family and friends. In 2010 Jerry and Gail retired to Waterdown. We celebrate the life of Jerry, a truly loved husband, father, son, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend. We love you Jerry! Friends may visit with the family at KITCHING, STEEPE & LUDWIG FUNERAL HOME, 146 Mill St. N., Waterdown on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. Please schedule your visiting time by using the Sign Up link on the website obituary or call 905-689-4852. Due to Covid-19 attendance restrictions the Funeral Service is by family invitation only on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 2 p.m. with interment to follow at Woodland Cemetery. Donations to the Juravinski Cancer Centre would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Please sign the Tribute Wall at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com