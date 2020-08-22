1/1
Gerald William "Jerry" GRAHAM
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
After a long and successful life Jerry passed away peacefully while at home surrounded by his family on Friday, August 14, 2020 at the age of 84. He was a devoted husband to Gail, his wife of 36 years and a strong and caring father to three children, Judy, Darin and Jason. Jerry was a loving grandfather to Jack, Andrew, Alex and Skylar and uncle to many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Born in 1936 to John Fredrick Graham and Cecile Tremblay, he was the youngest of three boys. His brother Don, with whom he shared many a fishing trip, resides today in Dundas. Sadly, Jerry's oldest brother Bob passed away earlier this year. A man of tremendous character, Jerry always treated those he met with respect and kindness. He leaves behind a great legacy. Professionally, after completing a celebrated 31 year career at the Hamilton Spectator, Jerry along with Gail took the next 23 years to run Lynwood cottage resort allowing them to do what they most wanted, spend time with their family and friends. In 2010 Jerry and Gail retired to Waterdown. We celebrate the life of Jerry, a truly loved husband, father, son, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend. We love you Jerry! Visitation and Funeral Service were held at KITCHING, STEEPE & LUDWIG FUNERAL HOME, 146 Mill St. N., Waterdown with interment at Woodland Cemetery. Donations to the Juravinski Cancer Centre would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. The family extends their gratitude to many, please see note under the Card of Thanks section of today's paper. Please sign the Tribute Wall at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved