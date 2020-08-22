After a long and successful life Jerry passed away peacefully while at home surrounded by his family on Friday, August 14, 2020 at the age of 84. He was a devoted husband to Gail, his wife of 36 years and a strong and caring father to three children, Judy, Darin and Jason. Jerry was a loving grandfather to Jack, Andrew, Alex and Skylar and uncle to many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Born in 1936 to John Fredrick Graham and Cecile Tremblay, he was the youngest of three boys. His brother Don, with whom he shared many a fishing trip, resides today in Dundas. Sadly, Jerry's oldest brother Bob passed away earlier this year. A man of tremendous character, Jerry always treated those he met with respect and kindness. He leaves behind a great legacy. Professionally, after completing a celebrated 31 year career at the Hamilton Spectator, Jerry along with Gail took the next 23 years to run Lynwood cottage resort allowing them to do what they most wanted, spend time with their family and friends. In 2010 Jerry and Gail retired to Waterdown. We celebrate the life of Jerry, a truly loved husband, father, son, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend. We love you Jerry! Visitation and Funeral Service were held at KITCHING, STEEPE & LUDWIG FUNERAL HOME, 146 Mill St. N., Waterdown with interment at Woodland Cemetery. Donations to the Juravinski Cancer Centre would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. The family extends their gratitude to many, please see note under the Card of Thanks section of today's paper. Please sign the Tribute Wall at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com