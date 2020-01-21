|
We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Gerald Yamashita, 73, who passed away early Sunday morning quietly in his sleep while surrounded by family. Loving husband and best friend to Kathleen, cherished father to their two daughters, Denise (Chris) and Colleen (Robert), and beloved Papa to Lucy and Nate. Jerry was also a loving brother to Ken (Collette), Nancy, and Janet (predeceased). He will also be deeply missed by his past wife Wendy Wilker-Blakley, and their son, Alexander. Jerry worked for over thirty years as a computer programmer at Stelco before pursuing a career in engineering in Kelowna, B.C. and Ottawa, Ontario. After retiring and moving back to Hamilton, he continued being an avid tennis player at the Rosedale Tennis Club and was a beloved member of the Hamilton and Burlington bridge community. He sadly leaves behind many friends and family, and will undoubtedly be missed by a great many, but he lived a rich and fulfilling life to all those who knew him. Special thanks to Dr. Matsumoto, Dr. Major, and our wonderful family doctor, Dr. Loewith. His family remains grateful to the compassionate care he received at Emmanuel House in his final days. Cremation has taken place. Family will receive friends at CRESMOUNT FUNERAL HOME, 322 Fennell Ave. E., on Thursday, January 23rd from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Memorial service will take place on Friday, January 24th at 11 a.m. in the chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations to Emmanuel House Hospice care would be greatly appreciate by his family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 21, 2020