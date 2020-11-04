After a long and courageous battle against cancer, Geraldine "Gerrie" Alice Laycock (nee Blight) of Carlisle has finally found peace. On November 2, 2020 at the Juravinski Hospital in Hamilton, Gerrie's bright light was extinguished at the age of 73. Gerrie will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 49 years, Peter; siblings, Marilyn Blight and Patti Altridge (John); numerous cousins and friends. Born in Jarvis Ontario in her grandmother's house to parents Ruth Elfhild (Nordstrom) and Gordon Patterson Blight (both predeceased), Gerrie pursued life with determination and confidence. Her artistic talents coupled with her desire to demonstrate to others how to properly do things made her career choice easy. After graduating from McMaster University and then Teacher's College, Gerrie joined the Halton District School Board in 1970. For 30 years, Gerrie was a dedicated and caring primary school teacher, spending numerous hours generating creative projects for her students to help them learn. She also continued to learn herself and received her Bachelor of Education during this time. In 2000, Gerrie retired early with her husband, Peter, to pursue their love of the outdoors. Together they enjoyed skiing, sailing, canoeing, and camping in Algonquin Park and Killbear Provincial Park. Gerrie also continued to pursue her artistic talents through numerous arts and crafts projects such as ceramics, scrapbooking, paper toile, and painting on wood. If there was an art class, she was enrolled in it often dragging her older sister, Marilyn, along for company. Gerrie enjoyed the simple things in life: a foot-long hotdog and Golden Glow from the Arbour in Port Dover; the horses at the Rockton World's Fair; corn roasts every Labour Day weekend to celebrate her mother's birthday; celebrating New Year's Eve outside with homemade chili and hot apple cider around a bonfire; and arranging silly Easter egg hunts in her parents' house for the entire family. Misplaced eggs would be found for months later. Family and friends were at the centre of her life. Her immediate family was very important to her and many a weekend found her at her parents' home for dinner. However, her true pride and joy was a mischievous Goldendoodle named Riley who passed away last year. Riley's ashes will join Gerrie at her resting place in Bayview Cemetery Mausoleum. The family would like to express their thanks and gratitude to the caring palliative care team at the Juravinski Hospital as well as to Gerrie's amazing home caregivers, Suleeka Nuh and Farrah Mursal. On behalf of Gerrie, the family sends a special thank you to Dr. Sharon Grad as both Gerrie's friend and doctor and to Dr. Stephen Longridge, who was not only Riley's veterinarian but a friend who offered support even after Riley passed. Penny Cormier, Gerrie's best friend, thank you for your friendship and for always being there for both Gerrie and Peter. Finally, to all of Gerrie's friends, neighbours, and past colleagues, the family thanks you for your kindness and support. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
Please sign the Tribute Wall at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com
to leave condolences for the family.