Home

POWERED BY

Services
Markey-Dermody Funeral Home
1774 King Street East
Hamilton, ON L8K1V7
(905) 547-1121
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine Anne (Prince) SMITH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geraldine Anne (Prince) SMITH Obituary
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Geraldine on Monday, February 10, 2020 in her 67th year. Loving mother of Ken (Helena). Cherished nana of Denton and Carly. Dear sister of the late Wayne, Brenda McKenzie (the late Bob), Deborah Gowers (Bill), John Jr. (Gloria), Barry and Len (June). Predeceased by her parents Jack and Phyllis Prince. Geraldine will be missed by her nieces, nephews, family and friends. Private family interment at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. A Celebration of Geraldine's Life will be held at The Powerhouse, 21 Jones Street, Stoney Creek on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 1-3 p.m.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geraldine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -