It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Geraldine on Monday, February 10, 2020 in her 67th year. Loving mother of Ken (Helena). Cherished nana of Denton and Carly. Dear sister of the late Wayne, Brenda McKenzie (the late Bob), Deborah Gowers (Bill), John Jr. (Gloria), Barry and Len (June). Predeceased by her parents Jack and Phyllis Prince. Geraldine will be missed by her nieces, nephews, family and friends. Private family interment at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. A Celebration of Geraldine's Life will be held at The Powerhouse, 21 Jones Street, Stoney Creek on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 1-3 p.m.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 12, 2020