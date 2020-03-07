|
Passed peacefully at St. Peter's Hospital on February 1st at the age of 81, surrounded by the love of her family. Beloved wife of Lowell Soucie for 54 years. Mother to Camille (Michael), Lowell Jr. (Ann), David and Lynne (Carl). Sister to Richard, Douglas and Gail. Nana to 11 adored grandchildren. Cherished sister-in-law to Lowell's eight siblings and loved by their children. Predeceased by her mother, Dorothea (1971) and father Ralph (1948). According to her wishes, cremation has taken place and we will celebrate her life in the spring with family, friends, and the dedicated caregivers who eased her passage as she fought courageously over many years without complaint. She was and is a role model to all who knew her, ever ready to comfort those she encountered during her numerous hospital stays. Gerry was Lowell's partner - the best Secretary-Treasurer ever -of Classical Stained Glass for 43 years, where many customers and students became lifelong friends. If so desired, a contribution to St. Joseph's Healthcare Foundation in her name would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 7, 2020