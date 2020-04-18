|
Sadly, we announce the passing of Geraldine (Geri) Clark, our loving, devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched, on April 6,2020 at the Emmanuel House Hospice. She was predeceased and now happily reunited with her wonderful husband Duncan (1999). Will be missed until we all meet again by her daughter Catherine (Cathi) Brock, son Scott Clark and his wife Lisa, grandchildren Cam and Julie Brock, Adam Brock, David Gilbert, Ryan and Renaye Gilbert and great grandchildren Corralynn, Olivia and Logan. Geri was the youngest of 6 siblings who also predeceased her, Florence (Bill), Donald, Dorothy (Bill), Marguerite (Vince), Chester (Kay). Mom absolutely adored her family and referenced them to all who would listen. She had wonderful and committed relationships with all of her nieces and nephews who would connect and visit with her often. Even though mom was 92 she was still extremely active and loved by her lifelong friends and her newer friends at the Meadowlands Retirement residence where she integrated seamlessly into Retirement Home living 4.5 years ago. She was the Meadowlands Poster child, participated in all activities when possible and within a short period of time, was asked to be on the welcoming committee for new residents. Heartfelt thanks to the angels at the Emmanuel House Hospice for their dedicated, caring, and very compassionate care. Cremation has taken place and arrangements will be announced in the Fall 2020.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 18, 2020