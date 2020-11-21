of Ancaster, Ontario died peacefully at the age of 97 on November 15, 2020 at her Amica residence in Dundas. Geraldine's life-long devotion was to her family. She adored her husband Leo Charles Reise for 72 beautiful years, was lovingly proud of her three sons and cherished her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She spent much of her life at a rink ... watching her accomplished husband Leo C. pursue his NHL career. Geraldine was Leo's consummate assistant to his professional career; and, was his unwavering support for his University Degree(s). She had a heart of gold in every sense... she believed in the power of forgiveness which came from her spiritual belief. She was proud of each grandchild and their accomplishments and would never miss a celebration in their honor. She would listen to their stories with intensity and love and would provide guidance and support with every phone call and written letter. To her daughter-in-law's, Geraldine was the exemplary mother-in-law. She held their hand, provided a warm hug and a gentle word of encouragement to lift their spirit during challenging times. Even though her body was petite her shoulders were immense to provide the caring like no other. To her son's, Leo G., Charles and Norman - she adored and respected them with her every breath. She provided guidance, love and support at every stage of their life. They in-turn were eternally devoted to their Mom. Geraldine believed in her faith and was an active member to Marshall Memorial United Church. Her love of hockey continued into her 90's as she maintained season tickets to the Hamilton Bulldogs. She believed in The Arts by supporting and enjoying performances at the Lighthouse Theatre in Port Dover. Geraldine's love of travel with her husband was admirable... every visit to every country was an adventure and the stories they shared captured everyone's undivided attention. She was an active member of the Hamilton Golf and Country Club where she perfected her consistent golf swing (slow and controlled) and enjoyed many rounds with her athletic husband. Her winter sports included skating hand-in hand with Leo and curling in local leagues and bonspiels. In Geraldine's spare time she enjoyed the art of knitting and quilting. Cruising the Great Lakes in their sail boat "Windflower" was an extra special experience for them... no matter the weather, the joy of being on the water in their vessel was magical. The sweetest place that brought her the greatest sense of peace was their cottage at Bucks Park in Port Dover... every summer for 70 years without fail, the cottage was opened for the family to enjoy... she experienced every wave on their boat, shared stories with her neighbors and loved to spend the time with her siblings (Gary, Jack and Doris) and their families. Geraldine was predeceased by her loving husband Leo Charles Reise in 2015. As well, she was also predeceased by her sister Doris Young and sister-in-law Ella Hanson. Geraldine leaves to mourn her three sons Leo G. (Donna) Reise of Hamilton, Ontario, Charles (Susan) Reise of Cambridge, Ontario and Norman (Jeanette) Reise of Calgary, Alberta; 7 grandchildren Lee-Ann Heffler (Shawn), Steven Reise (Julie), Jonathon Reise (Marisa), Katie Vollmerschausen (Chris), Paula Reise (Kevin Gibbs), Dawn Reise-Ward (Boyd), Carly Reise (TJ McNamara) who have given them 14 beautiful great grandchildren. As well, she leaves to mourn her two brothers Gary (Minta) Muntz and Jack (Barb) Muntz and sister-in-law Christine French plus numerous nephews and nieces. Due to the COVID pandemic, a private internment has taken place at White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Hamilton. A celebration of life will be announced when the COVID pandemic is under control and gatherings are allowed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Reise Family Foundation, initiated by Geraldine three years ago, which supports medicine research and underprivileged children in sports and education. RFF address - 44 Bocce Drive, Mount Hope, ON L0R1W0