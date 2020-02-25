Home

Born in Hamilton, on December 16 1942, passed away on February 20, 2020 in the comfort of her home in Brampton. A well respected community member, loved helping others to achieve their potential, enjoyed helping the ill, children and seniors. She did the majority of this work voluntarily through the Loyal Order of Moose Hamilton Chapter since 1966 and continued after marriage and moving to Brampton in 1975. She will be sadly missed by her only daughter Penelope and many other family and friends. Predeceased by her husband Richard Batey, June 1, 1997. An interment will take place on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Meadowvale Cemetery, 7732 Mavis Road, Brampton. Please join us for a Memorial Service following the interment at Christ Church Anglican, 4 Elizabeth Street North, Brampton beginning at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Christ Church, the Salvation Army or Cathedral Christ the King, Hamilton would be appreciated. Please visit the Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 25, 2020
