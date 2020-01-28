|
|
In loving memory of a dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who passed away 20 years ago today, January 28, 2000. She was taken without any warning, Her going left hearts filled with pain; But though she is gone from among us, In our hearts she will always remain! Always Remembered by Children and Spouses: ~~ Janice and Allan; Carl and Janet; Glenn and Helen Ann; Hugs from Grandchildren and Spouses: ~~ Allana; Merissa; Brian; Kevin and Joyce; Amy; Shawn and Kristie, Karen and Josh; Kisses from Great-Grandchildren: ~~ Matthew, Samantha; John, Dylan, Michael; Harrison, Elliot, Quinton and Tate.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 28, 2020