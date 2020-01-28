Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine RUSAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine Marie (Gerry) RUSAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geraldine Marie (Gerry) RUSAN In Memoriam
In loving memory of a dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who passed away 20 years ago today, January 28, 2000. She was taken without any warning, Her going left hearts filled with pain; But though she is gone from among us, In our hearts she will always remain! Always Remembered by Children and Spouses: ~~ Janice and Allan; Carl and Janet; Glenn and Helen Ann; Hugs from Grandchildren and Spouses: ~~ Allana; Merissa; Brian; Kevin and Joyce; Amy; Shawn and Kristie, Karen and Josh; Kisses from Great-Grandchildren: ~~ Matthew, Samantha; John, Dylan, Michael; Harrison, Elliot, Quinton and Tate.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geraldine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -