|
|
It is with heavy hearts we announce Jeannie's passing at the age of 77. Predeceased by William and Emma Burnham. Loving mother to Shelley, Connie (Tracey) and Nicole (Cory). Dear grandmother/nana to Diane, Kevin, Ryan, Brant, Dionne, Kyle, Chance and Elijah. Jeannie will be deeply missed by many more family and friends. A special thank you to the residents and the caring and compassionate staff at Victoria Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada. As per her wishes, cremation has taken place. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.lgwallace.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 26, 2020