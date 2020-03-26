Home

POWERED BY

Services
LG WALLACE FUNERAL HOME - HAMILTON
151 OTTAWA ST NORTH
Hamilton, ON L8H 3Z2
(905) 544-1147
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Perrie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine Perrie


1943 - 01
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geraldine Perrie Obituary
It is with heavy hearts we announce Jeannie's passing at the age of 77. Predeceased by William and Emma Burnham. Loving mother to Shelley, Connie (Tracey) and Nicole (Cory). Dear grandmother/nana to Diane, Kevin, Ryan, Brant, Dionne, Kyle, Chance and Elijah. Jeannie will be deeply missed by many more family and friends. A special thank you to the residents and the caring and compassionate staff at Victoria Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada. As per her wishes, cremation has taken place. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.lgwallace.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geraldine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -