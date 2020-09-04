It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Jody in his 61st year on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital, surrounded by family and loved ones. Predeceased by his parents Gerald (Toby) and Frances Jackman. He is survived by his loving wife Wendy. Loved brother of Stephen (Gail), Gerald (Marlene), Michael, and Mary Ellen (Michael Andrego). Dear uncle of Justin (Marle), Wesley (Maureen), Courtney, (Dan Cannon),Jack, Kyle (Brittney), Zachary, and Dylan. Jody will also be missed by his many extended family members and friends. Jody retired from Stelco after many years of service. Due to the Pandemic, services will be for family only. Cremation. We would like to thank the staff of the ICU at St. Joe's for keeping Jody comfortable and pain free throughout his stay there. Also, we would like to thank the surgeons who worked so hard to save him even though it was an impossible task. And an extra Special Thanks to the Nephrology Team of St Joseph's. Online condolences may be made through www.dermodys.com
.