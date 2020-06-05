It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our father Jerry, Tuesday June 2, 2020 in his 93rd year. Predeceased by his wife Martha (2011). Loved father of Ed (Rosemary), Irene, Nancy (late John Ford) and Suzanne Joyce (family by affection). Loving Opa to Simon and Angela. Survived by extended family throughout Canada and The Netherlands. Thanks to the staff of the Juravinski and St Peter's hospitals for their compassionate care. Cremation has taken place and a private memorial service will be held in the future.



