It is with a heavy heart that we announce the peaceful passing of Gerard (Gerry) WILKINSON, in his 87th year, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Hamilton on Friday, October 30, 2020. Gerry, recently pre-deceased by his wife of 61 years, Marjorie Wilkinson, loving father of Mark Wilkinson (Naomi) and Kathy McGuire (Patrick), cherished grandfather of Cailie McGuire, Riley McGuire and Taiya Wilkinson. Dear brother of Charles Wilkinson (Theresa), brother in-law to David Crawford (Patricia) and pre-deceased by his sister, Marion Peters (Murray), also of Hamilton. Gerry was predeceased by his parents, Gerrard and Marie Wilkinson. He will be deeply missed by his many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, neighbours and employees with CHCH Television, where he had proudly worked for almost 40 years. The family would also like to convey their deep appreciation and gratitude to the medical staff at St. Joseph's Hospital in Hamilton. There will be a private funeral on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at The Circle of Life Cremation and Burial Centre in Dundas, Ontario. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in Gerry's memory to the charity of your choice
. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com