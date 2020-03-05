|
|
Peacefully passed away in his sleep on March 3, 2020 at Willowgrove LTC in his 84th year. Beloved husband of Teresa (nee Spadafora). Loving father of Julia (Misha), Frank (Mary) and Gina. Dear Nonno of Lucas. Brother of Rosa Gentile, Teresa Spadafora (Ernesto), Frank Spagnuolo (Franca), and Paul Spagnuolo (Dora). Predeceased by his brother Ralph and Peter Spagnuolo. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at P.X. DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 796 Upper Gage Ave., on Sunday, March 8th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Monday, March 9th at 11 a.m. Burial to take place at Resurrection Cemetery. A special thank you to the staff at Willowgrove LTC this past year and the fond memories while he was at Villa Italia. Donations to the Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences can be made to www.dermodys.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 5, 2020