Passed away peacefully at Cedarwood Village, Simcoe on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Karl (2002). Loving mother of Carl (Lorraine) and Ralph (Maria). Cherished grandmother of Dennis (Laura), Adam, Eric, Carolyn and Christine. Doting great-grandmother of Chloe, Benjamin and Bryson. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stop light north of QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Monday, March 2 from 12 p.m. until the start of Funeral Service in the Chapel at 1 p.m. Interment Burlington Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, donations in memory of Gerda to the would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 29, 2020