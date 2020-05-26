Gerhard Boris TRAPP
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerhard passed away in his 70 th year, after a lengthy illness at St. Joseph's Hospital, on May 24, 2020. Predeceased by his parents, Elisabeth and Josef Wagner and his sister Diane. Loving brother to Susan and Christine Wagner and dear brother-in-law to Dana. He will be sadly missed by his nephews, Sean, Erik, Aidan and Aaron. He was a longtime member of LiUNA Local 3000. Thank you to Dr. Mathew, Dr. Treleaven, the staff at the Renal Transplant Unit and to the wonderful Outpatient Dialysis Team. A private family interment will take place. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Salvation Army would be appreciated by the family. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 26, 2020.
