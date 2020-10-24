Passed away at Hamilton General Hospital surrounded by family, on October 21, 2020, at the age of 76. Beloved wife of Gary for 56 years. Loving mother to Roseanne (Bart), Joanne (Herman), Natasha (Csaba), Tina, and Roger (Amie). Cherished grandmother of Breanne, Jules, Simone, Tyson, Aiden, Emma-Leah, and Katelynn. Great grandmother to Keegan, Laylah, Alora, and Brycen. Germaine will be dearly missed by her siblings; Lisa, Diane, Pearl, Roger, George and their spouses and children. She is predeceased by her sister Denise and brother Ronnie. Due to Covid restrictions, a private family visitation and service will be held. For those who wish, donations to the Burlington Humane Society would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com