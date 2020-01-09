Home

Peacefully, with his wife at his side, on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 the Lord called Gerrit home at the age of 84 years. Beloved husband of Grace (nee Niehof) for 57 years. Loved father of Henk, the late Johan (Anne-Marie), Annelies (Rob) VanderKamp, Theo (Stacey), and Annita. Dear opa of Jolene, Joshua, Erica, Sierra, Charlotte, Oliver, Alyssa, Laura, Cameron and Caleb. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Gini (Ben) Bolt, Fritz (Gerrie) Nyburg, Martje Niehof, Bert (Inge) Niehof, Annie Niehof, and Hans (Grietje) Niehof and predeceased by Garmt, Ellie (Herman), Willem (Roelie), Jan Niehof, Eltjo Niehof, and Eli Niehof. Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at CALVIN CHRISTIAN REFORMED CHURCH, 420 Hwy. 5, Dundas, where the Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 11 a.m., Rev. Ken Benjamins officiating. Reception to follow in the church hall. Private family interment service prior to the Memorial Service at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Donations to World Renew or Mission Thrift Store would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Please sign the Tribute Wall at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com
