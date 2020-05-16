Surrounded by his family at home, Gerrit Huizinga, age 83, went to be with his Lord on May 12, 2020. Gerrit was born to Hendrik and Barbara Huizinga in Munnekezijl, NL and immigrated to Canada after World War II, eventually settling in Grimsby where he and his wife raised their family. He was a farmer and master mason whose skills were often sought out, even in his retirement. He was the beloved husband of Gertie (nee Rintjema) for 60 years; the loved father of Karen Koetje (Dave), Darlene Mostert (Phil), Barb Troup (Don) and Mark Huizinga (Susan); and the cherished Papa of Seth (Nicole), Michelle, Jonathan, Rachel, Christopher, Andrew, Sheilagh and Connor. He was a dear brother of Wilma Heeg (John), Aukje Boers (late Henry) and the late Anne Rintjema and late Albert Huizinga (late Gerda); and also the brother-in-law of Andries Rintjema (Bonnie) and Helena Zantingh (Jerry) and the late Ted Rintjema (late Anna), late Toby Rintjema, late Albert Rintjema, late John Rintjema, late Tom Rintjema (Gloria), late Andy Rintjema, late Vickie Hiemstra (late Ray), late Jack Rintjema (Jeannie) and late Martha Roest (Chris). Gerrit will also be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews and friends. A private funeral service will take place at STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. For those who wish to view the service from home, please visit www.smithsfh.com for a link of the live feed. If desired and in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to World Renew would be sincerely appreciated by the family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 16, 2020.