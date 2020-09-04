It is with profound sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Gerrit Jan Peters on September 2nd, 2020, in his 95th year. Born in the Netherlands, Gerrit Jan is survived by his children Norbert (Diane), Margaret (Ron), Diana (Tom), Anita (Mike), grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Jacomina (1976) and Hildegard (2013), mother to Hildegard, Les and Paul. Towards the end of WW2 Gerrit Jan joined the Dutch Army spending three years in Indonesia. He retired from Westinghouse with 25 years of service. Once retired Gerrit Jan and Hildegard spent their winters in Port Charlotte, Florida, where they both learned many crafts and especially wood carving which Gerrit Jan perfected. The family would like to thank the nursing team, doctors and staff at St. Peter's, Hospital, for their exceptional and compassionate care. Cremation has taken place. A private family funeral mass will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the MS Society would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences can be left at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com