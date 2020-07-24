Peacefully at Shalom Manor, Grimsby on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, the Lord took to Himself Gerry Denbok, age 92 years. Beloved husband of Paulina (nee VanLeeuwen). Dear father of Paul (Rhona), Leon (Victoria), Gerald and Tim. Loved Opa of Connor, Stone, Alexandra and Samantha. Survived by sisters-in-law Thelma Reitsma, Eef Huinink-Baartse, Flora Denbok, several loving nieces and nephews and two sisters-in-law in the Netherlands. Heartfelt thank-you to the caregivers at Shalom Gardens and Shalom Manor for the wonderful care, support and love they provided to Gerry. A private family Graveside Service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery, Burlington. Friends and relatives are invited to visit with the family at EBENEZER CANADIAN REFORMED CHURCH, 607 Dynes Road, Burlington on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 10-11 a.m., and a Memorial Service (which will be livestreamed) will begin at 11 a.m. Rev. D. Wynia officiating. Everyone is asked to RSVP to the visitation and/or the Memorial Service on the funeral home website or by calling 905-689-4852. Flowers are gratefully declined. If so desired, donations to the Anchor Association would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Jesus said: "I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in me will live, even though he dies; and whoever lives and believes in me will never die." John 11:25 For the Visitation/Funeral Sign-up link, Funeral Livestream and to sign the Tribute Wall: kitchingsteepeandludwig.com