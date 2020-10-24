1/1
Gertrud Donaberger
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Gertrud Donaberger on October 16, 2020 at the age of 91. She is survived by her husband Karl, son Ron (wife Anne Y.H. Gin), nephew Rainer Gerber, predeceased by brother Willi, sister Rosa, nephews Gerd, Ulrich and Gunter Gerber. She will be remembered as a kind and giving person always putting others before herself. One of many gifts was to be very patient and understanding and accepted what life brought her way without complaint. She truly was the foundation of our family and will be missed tremendously. Some will remember her from Link's Delicatessen in Dundas, working either behind the counter or at the cash. She was a long time employee working through the 60's to the 90's finally retiring in 1994. A private gravesite ceremony will take place on October 26. In lieu of flowers donation can be made to a charity of choice. Please share memories and condolences at www.turnerfamilyfuneralhome.ca


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 24, 2020.
