Went home to be with her Lord and Saviour at Victoria General Hospital, Victoria, B.C., with her daughter Tina by her side, on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the age of 83. Formerly of Burlington, Kaethe is predeceased by her husband Adolf (2012). Loving mother to Albert (Kelly), Ronald (Melody), Mark, all of Red Lake, ON, and Tina of Victoria, B.C. Cherished Oma of Charlene, Amanda, Teresa, Lucas, Reese, and Katarina. Beloved Godmother to Marion Knaus and Michael Ludwig. Kaethe is predeceased by her siblings Irmgard Knaus and Waldemar Ludwig (Marlie). Kaethe and Adolf were long time members of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church and the owners of Rogal Masonry Ltd for many years. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stop light north of QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333) on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 7-9p.m. A Funeral Service will be celebrated at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church (1299 Brant Street, Burlington) on September 23, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment Burlington Memorial Gardens. For those who wish memorial donations to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church or Crossroad Christian Communications would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com