Gertrude Anna Marie (Lynch) GERRARD
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Gertrude in her 92nd year at Lanark Heights Long Term Care Nursing Home in Kitchener on Friday, July 10, 2020. Gertrude is predeceased by her beloved husband John (2008). Dearly loved mother of Shirley (Bob) Cairns, Patricia (Rodger) Neath, Jacqueline (John) Holmes, John (Mary) Gerrard and Jim (Sandra) Gerrard. Proud grandmother of Michele, Robert, Jennifer, Cathy, Lindsay, Adam, Stephen, Christopher, Brandon, Travis and Abigail. Great-grandmother of Mark, Aleah, Janai, Morisa, Sydney, Avery, Jake, Anthony, Vincent, Brayden, Jackson. Great-great-grandmother of Porter. A private family visitation will be held at KITCHING, STEEPE & LUDWIG FUNERAL HOME, 146 Mill St. N., Waterdown on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 followed by an Interment Service at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Please sign the Tribute Wall at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 13, 2020.
