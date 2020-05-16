Gertrude Di Martino
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our wife, mother and Omi in her 76th year on May 14th 2020. Born in Tegernsee Germany. Beloved wife of Vittorio of 56 years, mother of Andrew (Mariane), Christian (Margherita), loving Omi of Vittorio, Anthony, Adrianna, Victoria, Jonathan and Thomas. She will be dearly missed by family and friends in Germany, Italy and Canada. Gertrude "Trudy" was a self employed hairdresser in Hamilton since 1971. She loved flowers, gardening and vino. A special thank you to Emmanuel House Hospice run by the Good Shepherd Centre. Private arrangements have been entrusted to Bay Gardens Funeral Home, Burlington. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca Always in our hearts, never forgotten.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 16, 2020.
