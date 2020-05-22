Gertrude Elisha BYAM
1937-10-02 - 2020-05-21
Our beloved Gertrude was called to her heavenly home. She was loved and will be deeply missed by her children Ian, Beverly and Lisa; precious grandchildren Natasha, Caleb and Callum; daughter-in-law Catherine and son-in-law Shaun, as well as siblings, nieces, nephews and countless friends. Family burial was held on May 22, 2020. A celebration of her life will be held when gatherings are permitted.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 22, 2020.
