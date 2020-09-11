Gertrude Weaver

We sadly announce that Gertrude Margaret Weaver passed away at her home in Hamilton on September 7, 2020, at 104. She follows her beloved husband Morley Weaver and will be deeply missed by her three children Judy Suggett (Colin), Murray Weaver (Barbara) and Margaret Corrigan; seven grandchildren Milli, Amanda, Jeff (Kirsty), Andrew (Shawna), Alexandra (Charlie), Jane, Julie Ann and great-grandchildren Amelia, Hannah, Hayden and Frederick, as well as several nieces and nephews. The daughter of Frederick Bennetto and Bessie Sovereen, and sister of Thomas, Murray and Robert, "Trudie" was born in Guelph, Ontario on December 31, 1915. The family then moved to Hamilton. After high school she attended MacDonald Institute in Guelph. She met Morley at a dance during the war, and shortly after they were married, January 6, 1943. She dedicated the next 77 years to her family's well being. She was the quintessential "homemaker" whose family was both her raison d'etre (PLEASE PUT AN UPSIDEDOWN V ONTOP OF THE FIRST E OF THAT WORD) and proudest achievement. Trudie was always the one who could soften the hardships of growing up as a young person and make everyone feel valued and important, that they mattered. She possessed a stubborn determination to soldier-on without stress, no matter what troubles life might place in her path. There was much entertaining at their home. She was blessed with the ability of putting everyone at ease. Trudie and Morley travelled the globe extensively, but her favourite times were at the cottage in Haliburton, Ontario. It was her time to be with the children, with grandchildren to follow, watching them learn to swim, and preparing their meals, quite often with well-done offerings from Morley's BBQ. In the early years at the cottage, 1946 onward, there was no running water, no electricity. The local farmer loaded up the ice house with blocks for the refrigerator. Trudie was able to remain in her home, the one she and Morley purchased in 1949, until she passed. Her many caregivers provided excellent support, and she was aware how fortunate she was to have such good nursing in her own home. Until her passing, she could still enjoy a sip of wine at dinner, quote poetry and always, her overarching wish was that her family continue to cherish and love one another. Trudie will be deeply missed by us all. A graveside service will be held at Woodland Cemetery, Section 15, on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Donations to the VON or Neighbour to Neighbour would be greatly appreciated. "And what is so rare as a day in June? Then, if ever, come perfect days; Then Heaven tries earth if it be in tune, and over it softly her warm ear lays; Whether we look, or whether we listen, We hear life murmur, or see it glisten." - James Russell Lowell