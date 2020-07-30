1922 - 2020 Born in Summerland on January 4, 1922; first home in North Penticton, Naramata, British Columbia in the Okanagan Valley. Husband and father for 56 years: Arthur (Art) Cecil Puley. Gery had known Art since she was 5 years old. Donald (Don) Edward Burgess, also known by the family as "Burgee", was a longtime close friend of Gery, Art and family since 1945. Don (Burgee) became her legal partner for 14 years after Art's passing. Gery is survived by her children: Donald Arthur Puley (spouse Tysha), Kenneth John Puley (spouse Julia), Lorayne Mae Tunley (spouse Bernie) as well as her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Gery grew up in a family of artists and musicians and her involvement in the arts began when she was seven. Her sister, Lila Dicken, was her first mentor in art. Gery Puley was an artist and teacher/mentor for many. She was a founding member of the Central Ontario Art Association (COAA), a founding member of the Art Gallery of Burlington (originally Burlington Cultural Centre), and a founder of the BFAA (Burlington Fine Arts Association). Gery Puley was an active, elected member of the Canadian Society of Painters in Water Colour. In 1984 - 85 she became the President of the prestigious CSPWC. Her work has been exhibited in numerous galleries both nationally and internationally. Gery's strong and continued involvement of the above organizations led to her being a Life Member of each. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Smiths Funeral Homes, Burlington. This will be a private family funeral. https://www.smithsfh.com/obituaries
There will be a 'Celebration of Life' at a later date. She loved her friends and family and she was dearly loved by many. She will be deeply missed by all. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that a donation be sent to the March of Dimes who cared for her lovingly day after day in her home. March of Dimes - Ham/Burl ALS and sent to 20 Emerald Street N., Suite 309, Hamilton, ON L8L 8A4.