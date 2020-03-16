|
On Friday March 13, 2020, we lost Ghulam Nabi at the age of 66. Ghulam was born on December 9, 1953 in Kabul, Afghanistan. Ghulam 'Nabi' studied at the University of Kabul from which he graduated with honours and began his career in the Customs House. In 1985, Nabi fled his home country with his young family to begin a new chapter in Canada. They settled in Regina, Saskatchewan where Nabi studied for a new career in electronics and then traveled across the country to Hamilton, Ontario where Nabi went on to become an Electronics Technician until his retirement in 2004. Nabi had a passion for gardening and photography. He was an avid music lover and enjoyed making home movies. Nabi is survived by his wife, Rona, and three children, Haida (Bill), Kam (Nikki), and Feroz. He will be forever missed by his loving grandchildren, Calvin and Aryanna (Tuba), and Quentin, Carter, and Oscar (Papa). "Don't stop thinking about tomorrow...don't stop it'll soon be gone". His family welcome you to celebrate his life with a gathering at the Cresmount Funeral Home, 322 Fennell Ave. E, Hamilton on Tuesday, March 17th from 5-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated. Online condolences can be made at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 16, 2020