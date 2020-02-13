|
|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Giacinto Pacini on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, in his 73rd year. Reunited with his beloved wife, the late Darlene Marie Pacini (nee Warren). Predeceased by his parents, Domenico and Graziosa Pacini, sisters and brother-in-laws, Maria (Desio), Martina (Raffaello) and brother Raffaello Pacini. Survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Silvio and Giuseppina Pacini and sister-in-law Diva Pacini. Loving Zio to Giuseppe, Liliana, Graziella, Cristina, Graziosa and many great nieces and nephews. We will all cherish the wonderful memories...we all love you Zio. A special thank you to Doctor DiPaolo and his team, all the doctors and nurses at Juravinski Hospital and at St. Peter's Hospital in 3 West. The care, support and compassion you gave to Giacinto will always be remembered and appreciated. Resting at Cresmount Funeral Home, 322 Fennell Ave E, Hamilton where family and friends will be received on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. A funeral service will occur Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church, 416 Mohawk Rd E, Hamilton, ON. Interment to follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemeteries, 254 Garner Rd W, Ancaster. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com for the PACINI family. "FRATELLO, RIMARRAI SEMPRE NEL MIO CUORE"
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 13, 2020