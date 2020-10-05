Peacefully at the Hamilton General Hospital on October 2nd, 2020, in her 91st year. Beloved wife of Francesco for over 60 years. Loving mother of Angela and Joanne. Proud Nonna to Marty and Kelly, Kevin and Katie as well as Bryan and Amanda. Adoring Bisnonna to Cole, Rosalee, Taelyn, Reese, Blake, Alicity, and Beckett. Dear sister and sister-in-law to many wonderful siblings. Predeceased by her parents Giovanna and Giuseppe Giglia. Will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. The family wish to thank the staff at Hamilton General Hospital, as well as Rosa's personal support workers, for all of their care and compassion. Visitation will be held at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL, 43 Barton St. E. (near James) on Tuesday, October 6th from 5-8p.m. It is mandatory that all guests wear a face covering and practice physical distancing. Due to capacity restrictions, you may be required to wait before entering the funeral home. A Funeral Mass will be offered at 10a.m. on Wednesday, October 7th, 2020, at All Souls Church. The same public health restrictions shall apply at church, in addition to capacity restrictions. Entombment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Burlington. "Always in Our Hearts"