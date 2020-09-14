Peacefully, at his home, on September 11, 2020 in his 68th year. He will be deeply missed by his loving wife Alda, and by his three children Brenda-Lee and Andrew Moran, Andy Melo and Kayla Hicks, and Jason Melo, and by his four step-grandchildren. Dear brother to Jose Da Costa Melo and Conceicao Cabral. Gilberto will also be sadly missed by nieces, nephews, extended family and by his church family. Visitation will be held at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL, 43 Barton Street East,on Tuesday from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Guests will be required to wear a mask. Due to capacity restrictions, you may be required to wait. Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Mary's Church on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 12 noon. The same restrictions will apply at church. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the neurology department at Hamilton Health Sciences would be kindly appreciated.