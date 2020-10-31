The family of Mary Joyce Gillmor Judd wish to announce that she passed peacefully in her sleep on October 29th. Mary was predeceased by her husband Cyril in 1982 and is survived by her son Allen (Deborah), grandchildren Cynthia (Rick), Darryl (Brandy) and great-grandchildren Abagael, James and Julia. Mary was born on Christmas Day in 1924 in Bonney River, NB and was the eldest of seven children. At an RAF dance in Pennfied in 1941 where Cyril was stationed, the young couple met and their romance blossomed. Married in 1942 Mary followed Cyril to Britain. A certified teacher, Mary soon learned to be part of the aircraft gun crews protecting the city as well as teaching Canadian children in Britain and evacuated British children. She gavebirth to Allen in 1945 in Leicester, before returning to St. George NB. After moving to Toronto in 1952 they both worked at AVRO aircraft but her lifelong love of teaching and child advocacy led her to complete her Masters of Education. After a stellar classroom teaching career, she then became one of the first two female principals in Halton Board. Mary will be missed by all who knew her and enjoyed her lovely smile and engaging conversation. Cremation has taken place and as per her wishes, there will be no funeral. If you wish, donations can be made in Mary's name to a charity of your choice
or to Billings Court Manor.