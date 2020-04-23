|
|
Passed peacefully in her 93rd year on Monday, April 20, 2020 at The Meadows Long Term Care facility in Ancaster. Born in Veglie, Italy on June 4, 1927. Beloved and devoted wife of Giovanni (pre-deceased). Mother of Joe, Fred (Brenda), Lina and the late Salvatore Campanella, Teresa, and Peter (Joanne and the late Diane Perrone). Loving nonna of Charlie (Maria), Angela, Enza (Matt), Enrico (Marsha), Marco, Daniela (David), Christina (Robert), Gina (Joe), Michelle (Ian), Felicia (John), Nicholas (Jessy), Alexandra (Robert), Philip, Selina (Jamie). Cherished bisnonna to Lucas, Julian, Vanessa, Michael, Isabella, Daniel, Julia, Emma, Anthony, Adrianno, Ashton, Isabella-Rose, Ivy, Niko and Jordan. Remembered and loved by many friends and family in Canada and Italy. Due to the current circumstances flowers will not be received by the Funeral home, and private family services will be held. There will be a memorial Mass and Celebration of life at a later date. Special thanks to the nurses and care givers at The Meadows, for all of their care and compassion. "Rimani sempre nei nostri cuori mamma"
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 23, 2020