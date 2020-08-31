Ginaldo TAVANI

On August 29, 2020, in his 90th year, Ginaldo was called home to the Lord. He passed peacefully with his daughters by his side. Waiting for him in heaven with open arms is his soul mate and loving wife of 61 years, Elda. Gigi, as he was affectionately known, has always been a kind, loving and gentle man. There wasn't anything that he wouldn't do for his family, friends and especially his grandchildren. We have many fond memories of Gigi cooking 'cocote' for his grandkids or picking figs off his tree for them. He loved feeding cheese to his little pal, Ollie. Gigi was always proud of his garden and his many homemade meats. We have so many happy memories of Gigi, but the ones that always bring smiles to our faces are remembering Gigi bringing home stray kittens in his lunch box because he wanted them to have a home and sneaking us some money to go to the corner store when we were younger even after our mom had said no. He had an infinite heart of gold and always wanted his family to be happy. Ginaldo was born in Poggio San Vittorio, Teramo, Italy. He came to Canada in the 1950s and found work as a bricklayer, where he built many beautiful churches and homes in Hamilton for over 30 years. After a few years in Canada, Ginaldo returned to Italy and married the love of his life, Elda. Together, they created a wonderful life in Canada, full of love, faith, laughter and the most loving and close-knit family. Ginaldo is predeceased (2018) by his beautiful wife, Elda (Di Michele) and by his parents, Sabatino and Santina Tavani. He is the loving father of Anna Thurston and Josie (Joe) Pini. Most loving Nonno of Eric, Bradley, Julia, Daniel and Marisa. Dear brother and brother-in-law of the late Giovanni and Annina Tavani, Elena Savini and the late Umberto, the late Guido and Elvira Tavani, the late Nicola and Carmela Tavani, the late Ettore and Benita Tavani, the late Alessandro and Lisette Di Michele, the late Eva and Mario De Giovanni, Lea and the late Mario Rastelli, Clara and the late Ernino Testardi, Elio and the late Rosina Di Michele, and Armando and Irma Furii. Gigi will sadly be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends in Canada and Italy. The family would like to extend our most grateful appreciation to Tina Padovani, Dr. Douglas and all the incredibly caring staff at The Meadows Long Term Care Home. Due to current Covid restrictions, a private visitation will take place at Friscolanti Funeral Chapel and a Funeral Mass at All Soul's Church for family and friends. Entombment will be at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Burlington. Physical distancing and wearing of a mask will be mandatory for all guests. Due to capacity restrictions, you may be required to wait. Same restrictions will apply at the Church. In Ginaldo's memory, donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada. "A laugh, to be joyous, must flow from a joyous heart, For without kindness, there can be no joy."