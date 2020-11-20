It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ginette at St. Joseph's Hospital, Hamilton on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the age of 57. Beloved daughter of Bob Grenier and the late Monique Grenier. Mother of Shane, Tyrone, Michèle, Justin and the late Niko. Sister of Nancy Grenier (Brian) and Michèle Grenier (Shaunne). Ginette will be dearly missed by close friends Ben and Andy. A private funeral will be held for immediate family only. Donations in memory of Ginette to CAMH, the Alzheimer Society or a charity of your choice
will be sincerely appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 485 Brant Street, (one block north of City Hall), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333). www.smithsfh.com
Rest In Peace 'La Belle Ginette'.