1/1
Ginette Denise (Grenier) MARKOWSKI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ginette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ginette at St. Joseph's Hospital, Hamilton on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the age of 57. Beloved daughter of Bob Grenier and the late Monique Grenier. Mother of Shane, Tyrone, Michèle, Justin and the late Niko. Sister of Nancy Grenier (Brian) and Michèle Grenier (Shaunne). Ginette will be dearly missed by close friends Ben and Andy. A private funeral will be held for immediate family only. Donations in memory of Ginette to CAMH, the Alzheimer Society or a charity of your choice will be sincerely appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 485 Brant Street, (one block north of City Hall), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333). www.smithsfh.com Rest In Peace 'La Belle Ginette'.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith's Funeral Homes
485 Brant Street
Burlington, ON L7R 2G5
(905) 632-3333
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith's Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved