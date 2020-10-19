1/1
Gino CARNIELLO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gino's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
With great sadness, we announce the peaceful passing of Gino Carniello on Friday, October 16, 2020 in his 86th year. Beloved husband of over fifty years of marriage to the late Gitte (nee Petersen). Loving Papa to Leonard Carniello (Anita), David Carniello, and Lisa McGowan (Frank Geremia). Cherished and proud Nonno to Michael, Madelynne, Davis, James, Christopher, Anthony, Nicholas, and Marina. Much loved brother to the late Nives Carniello (Ernesto Daniel), the late Primo Carniello (Rachel), the late Secondo Carniello (Italia), and Gabriella Carniello (Setimo Daniel). Gino was a brilliant mechanic with a passion for gardening, playing bocce, and enjoying family barbecues by the pool with a glass of his homemade vino. He will be greatly missed by his extended family members in Italy. The family wishes to express gratitude to the nurses and staff at Amica Stoney Creek, Bayshore Healthcare, Hamilton LHIN, and the Juravinski Cancer Centre for their exceptional care and compassion. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 454 Highway #8 (east of Millen Road) STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222) on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 12:30 p.m. until the time of Funeral Prayers in the Funeral Home Chapel at 1:30 p.m. Interment to follow at Mountview Gardens. If desired, memorial contributions to Juravinski Hospital would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend events at one time. Please RSVP in advance for the Visitation and Funeral Prayers on Gino's Tribute page at www.smithsfh.com or call the Funeral Home between 9a.m.-5 p.m. All visitors are asked to please wear a face mask and remain at a safe social distance from others.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
12:30 - 01:30 PM
Smith's Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
OCT
20
Prayer Service
01:30 PM
Smith's Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith's Funeral Homes
454 Highway #8
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 1G6
(905) 664-4222
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith's Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved