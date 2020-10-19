With great sadness, we announce the peaceful passing of Gino Carniello on Friday, October 16, 2020 in his 86th year. Beloved husband of over fifty years of marriage to the late Gitte (nee Petersen). Loving Papa to Leonard Carniello (Anita), David Carniello, and Lisa McGowan (Frank Geremia). Cherished and proud Nonno to Michael, Madelynne, Davis, James, Christopher, Anthony, Nicholas, and Marina. Much loved brother to the late Nives Carniello (Ernesto Daniel), the late Primo Carniello (Rachel), the late Secondo Carniello (Italia), and Gabriella Carniello (Setimo Daniel). Gino was a brilliant mechanic with a passion for gardening, playing bocce, and enjoying family barbecues by the pool with a glass of his homemade vino. He will be greatly missed by his extended family members in Italy. The family wishes to express gratitude to the nurses and staff at Amica Stoney Creek, Bayshore Healthcare, Hamilton LHIN, and the Juravinski Cancer Centre for their exceptional care and compassion. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 454 Highway #8 (east of Millen Road) STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222) on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 12:30 p.m. until the time of Funeral Prayers in the Funeral Home Chapel at 1:30 p.m. Interment to follow at Mountview Gardens. If desired, memorial contributions to Juravinski Hospital would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend events at one time. Please RSVP in advance for the Visitation and Funeral Prayers on Gino's Tribute page at www.smithsfh.com
or call the Funeral Home between 9a.m.-5 p.m. All visitors are asked to please wear a face mask and remain at a safe social distance from others.