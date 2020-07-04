Born in Milena, Sicily, Italy It is with heavy hearts we announce the peaceful passing of Gioacchina, surrounded by her loving family at St. Joseph's Hospital on July 2, 2020 at the age of 93. Gioacchina will be joining Giovanni, her beloved husband of 75 years. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Lilla and Sam Agro, Maria Sferrazza, and Angela and Ricardo Piccini. Cherished nonna of Angelo (Ilda) Agro, Leonora (Stefano) Girgenti, Christopher (Danielle) Piccini, and Matthew (Erin) Piccini. Dearest bisnonna of Lucas, Jessica, Jenavieve, Charles, Isabella, and Joshua. Loving daughter of the late Alfonso and Cosima Conti and daughter-in-law of the late Angelo and Maria Sferrazza. Predeceased by her special zia Giuseppina and zio Calogero Mattina. Dear sister of the late Nazzarena and Nicolo Vitello, and the late Giuseppe and surviving Lilla Conti. Loving sister-in-law of Stefana and Alfonso Chiodo, the late Rosa and Angelo Agro, the late Calogero, the late Alfonso and surviving Pina, the late Salvatore and Antonia, the late Giuseppe and surviving Rosa, Carmelo and the late Alfonsa and his partner Ada Damiani, the late Luigi and Gayleen and his surviving wife Teresa, the late Angelo and his surviving wife Lina, Maria and Giuseppe La Mantia. Gioacchina leaves behind many nieces and nephews in Canada, Italy, and Belgium. Her greatest enjoyment in life was spending time with her family and friends and she will be greatly missed. Visitation at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL, 43 Barton St. E. (near James) on Monday, June 6, 2020 from 9:30 - 12p.m. Please keep in mind, the physical distancing and wearing of a mask is mandatory for all guests. Due to capacity restrictions, you may be required to wait. A private Funeral Mass and entombment will take place. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Lung Health Foundation would be greatly appreciated by the family. Sempre nei nostre cuori