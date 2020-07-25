1/1
Gioacchina Sferrazza
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gioacchina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
The family of the late Gioacchina Sferrazza would like to express their heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to relatives' friends and neighbours for the expressions of sympathy, floral arrangements, Mass cards charitable donations and acts of kindness in the recent loss of our beloved Mother and Nonna. A special thank you to Father Saju and St. Charles Garnier Church for a lovely funeral Mass, a special thank you to Louise Smith for the wonderful music, to all the talented and professional staff of Friscolanti Funeral Home for all their guidance and compassion, the Personal Support Workers who came to the home, Dr. Dao and the doctors and staff at St. Josephs Hospital for the great care Gioacchina received. "Dear mother and nonna, you will always be in our hearts" From your daughters, Maria Sferrazza, Lilla and Sam Agro, Angela and Ricardo Piccini and families

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved