The family of the late Gioacchina Sferrazza would like to express their heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to relatives' friends and neighbours for the expressions of sympathy, floral arrangements, Mass cards charitable donations and acts of kindness in the recent loss of our beloved Mother and Nonna. A special thank you to Father Saju and St. Charles Garnier Church for a lovely funeral Mass, a special thank you to Louise Smith for the wonderful music, to all the talented and professional staff of Friscolanti Funeral Home for all their guidance and compassion, the Personal Support Workers who came to the home, Dr. Dao and the doctors and staff at St. Josephs Hospital for the great care Gioacchina received. "Dear mother and nonna, you will always be in our hearts" From your daughters, Maria Sferrazza, Lilla and Sam Agro, Angela and Ricardo Piccini and families



