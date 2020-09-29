It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of Gioacchino "Jack" Caruso on September 25, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital at the age of 88. Jack has now gone to heaven to join his beloved wife and best friend the late Michela Caruso. Cherished Father of Maria McChesney (late Steve), Paula Rosati (Joe), Pat Caruso (Melissa). Will be forever missed by his Grandchildren Daniel (Emily), Mark, Christopher, Jason, Leah and Kara. He is predeceased by his parents Pasquale and Raffaela Caruso and his parents-in-law Pasquale Caruso and Paolina Fragale. Jack was the dearest brother and brother-in-law of the late Antonio and late Angela Caruso (Italy), the late Maria and the late Antonio Caruso (Italy), the late Nicoletta and the late Raffaele Mirabella (Italy), the late Gaetano and the late Maria Caruso (Australia), the late Giuseppe and Antonietta Caruso (U.S.A), the late twin brother Giovanni (John) and Feliciana Caruso (Canada) and Domenico and Graziana Caruso (Italy), the late Rosa Caruso (Italy), the late Angelina Caruso and the late Raffaele Perri (Italy), Maria Caruso and the late Luigi Mariano (Italy), the late Michele Nicola Caruso and Wanda Ferraro (Italy), the late Giovanna and the late Michelangelo Butera (Canada), and Eugenia and Silvio Bozzo (Canada), Survived by many nieces and nephews and God children in Canada, USA, Italy and Australia. Jack was a bricklayer and dedicated employee of Stelco Inc. He later took a job as a parts assembly manager, but he always complained that his boss, his son Pat, never paid him. He was a member of the Sam Manson Bocce club where he enjoyed playing cards with his friends. He was a man of many talents gardening, making wine and sausages, canning, and doing odd jobs. For fun he loved playing cribbage and poker. For relaxation he loved watching TV and falling asleep. You would often see Jack whizzing over to Fortino's on his motor scooter. He lovingly passed and shared his knowledge to his children and grandchildren whom he adored. He always greeted his grandchildren with "Come give nonno a bacetto". Jack was an exceptional husband, father and nonno. He cared deeply for his family and friends. He did this unconditionally, not out of obligation, but because of who he was. Dad you were our protector, our best friend. Always selfless, nurturing and loving. You sacrificed many of your wants and needs for the want and needs of your children and grandchildren. You mentored us to have the knowledge, skills, and abilities we would need to be successful. You always encouraged us to be the best we could be. You demonstrated an abundance of unconditional love that has no end. We will cherish the countless memories of our dearest Father. Dad, we truly were so Blessed to have you as our Father/ Nonno. Dad received a call, an offer he couldn't refuse, this assignment came with a huge bonus, a reunion with his wife Michela and family and friends he has not seen in a long time. Sadly, missed and always in our hearts, you will never be forgotten. We Love you, Dad. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend the Funeral Mass. Please RSVP in advance on Gioacchino's tribute page at www.smithsfh.com
or call the funeral home 905- 664-4222 between 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. All visitors are required to wear a face mask. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church, 165 Prospect Street North, Hamilton on Thursday October 1, 2020 at 12 noon. Private Entombment Our Lady of Victory Mausoleum, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Due to public health restrictions, private services have been reserved for designated family members. Please visit the website for photos and video memories of Jack and Michela Caruso. Special thanks to Father Francesco Cucchi for presiding over the services. Friends and relatives are welcome to leave an online message of condolence at www.smithsfh.com
. In lieu of flowers, if desired, memorial contributions to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Autism Society of Canada would be sincerely appreciated by the Family.