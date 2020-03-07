|
|
At his home in Stoney Creek on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in his 43rd year. Beloved husband of Sonia Horta-Barresi for 15 years. Loving father of Lucas, Sabrina and Marco. Dear son of the late Antonio and Maria Barresi and son-in-law of Jose and Florbela Horta. Cherished brother of Enzo Barresi (Sanja), the late Domenic Barresi (Kristina), Anna Barresi (Pasquale) and brother-in-law of Andreia Bevilacqua (Giulio). Uncle to Domenic, Anthony, Makayla, Giulian and Siena. Giorgio will be sadly missed by his many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends here in Canada and Italy. Giorgio grew up surrounded by the love of his parents and three older siblings. He was the light of their world and learned from them the true meaning of family. His love for football was evident from a young age and he went on to play football for the Cathedral Gaels. He married Sonia, his high school sweetheart, and together they had their three beautiful children. He was a devoted father who put his children above everything else. He would often be seen on his driveway playing football or basketball with his kids. He was a loving and devoted husband and amazing cook. To those who knew him, they saw first hand the way he could light up a room with his charismatic personality. You have left a whole in our hearts and will forever be loved and missed. Family and friend visitation for Giorgio will be held at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905.574.0405) on Sunday, March 8th from 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm. Vigil Prayers will be held Sunday at 4:00 pm. The Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, 135 Livingston Avenue, Grimsby on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Ancaster. For those who wish, memorial donations made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 7, 2020