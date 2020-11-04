1/1
Giovanna (Ricciuti) VALERI
On November 1, 2020 peacefully at the age of 92 Giovanna has passed away. She will be reunited with her husband Giuseppe, and brother Nicolino. Giovanna was the loving mother to John (Diane) and Bruno (Susan). Cherished sister to Amalia, an aunt to her children and a cousin to Dina. Loving grandmother to Joseph, Steven (Jennifer), Michael (Katie) and Mark. Loving great grandmother to Kaelah, Hannah, Elias, and Mya. Sincerest gratitude to both Villa Italia and Parkview Nursing Center of Hamilton for their many years of kindness and grace. The family appreciates the many years they shared with Giovanna and the loving memories she leaves behind. The family welcomes you to FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL 43 Barton St. E. Hamilton (near James) on Thursday, November 5, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Guests will be required to wear a mask. Due to capacity restrictions you may be required to wait. Wearing of a mask and capacity restrictions are also in effect at the church and cemetery. Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Anthony of Padua Church on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Burlington. There will be a reception following the Cemetery.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 4, 2020.
