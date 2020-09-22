1/1
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother, Giovanna Varrasso at Billings Court Manor in Burlington on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the age of 85. Giovanna (Joanne) came to Canada in 1958 with her family, leaving their life in Italy behind. She worked as a seamstress in Burlington for over 40 years. Giovanna met her late husband Sabatino and married in 1962 and they had 3 children. Giovanna is survived by daughter Margherita, son Antonio and son Claudio (Nicola); her 5 beautiful grandchildren, Cecelia, Adriano, Cristian, Drake and Nicolas were the light of her life and they will miss their Nonna terribly. Giovanna gave us cherished memories that we are holding close to our hearts at this time. We will miss you Ma, but we know that you are at peace now with Pops. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stoplight north of QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, 2016 Blairholm AVE, Burlington, on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend at one time. Please RSVP in advance at www.smitshfh.com. If you are having difficulty with the online RSVP, please call the Funeral Home between 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. All visitors are asked to wear a face mask and are to remain in their cars until their allotted time. As an expression of sympathy, donations to The Alzheimer's Society would be greatly appreciated. www.smithsfh.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 22, 2020.
