Giovanni Albanese

Peacefully in his sleep on September 23, 2020 at the age of 86 years young, much loved husband, father and nonno, joined his late wife and daughter Antonietta and Gina. Loving father and father-in-law of Anna and Ralph, Gina and Mary. Much adored nonno of Samantha, Ashley and Salvatore who already miss his stubbornness. He leaves behind his loving brothers, sister and nieces and nephews. A very special thank you to the caring staff at Ridgeview Long Term Care. Your kindness and compassion will always be remembered. Guests will be required to wear a mask. Due to capacity restrictions you may be required to wait. Visitation will be held at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL 43 Barton S. (near James) on , Sunday September 27, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Wearing of a mask and capacity restrictions are also in effect at the church and cemetery. A Funeral Mass will take place at St. Eugene's Church on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Entombment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Burlington .