1/1
Giovanni Albanese
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Giovanni's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully in his sleep on September 23, 2020 at the age of 86 years young, much loved husband, father and nonno, joined his late wife and daughter Antonietta and Gina. Loving father and father-in-law of Anna and Ralph, Gina and Mary. Much adored nonno of Samantha, Ashley and Salvatore who already miss his stubbornness. He leaves behind his loving brothers, sister and nieces and nephews. A very special thank you to the caring staff at Ridgeview Long Term Care. Your kindness and compassion will always be remembered. Guests will be required to wear a mask. Due to capacity restrictions you may be required to wait. Visitation will be held at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL 43 Barton S. (near James) on , Sunday September 27, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Wearing of a mask and capacity restrictions are also in effect at the church and cemetery. A Funeral Mass will take place at St. Eugene's Church on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Entombment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Burlington .


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved