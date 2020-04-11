|
Bartolomeo,Giovanni It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of a sweet, kind, gentle man. On the same day of his birth, in his 82nd year, the Lord welcomed Giovanni back into his arms. Beloved husband of his cherished wife and love of his life Emma for 42 years. Predeceased by his parents Riccardo Bartolomeo and Isolina Tiberi. Son-in-law to the predeceased Francesco and Angelina Presta. Dear brother of Nina and Tony Civitareale, the late Erdere and Anna Bartolomeo, Renzo and Angela Bartolomeo and in Italy; Anna and Luciano Vergni, Carlo and Angioletta Bartolomeo, Marialuisa and Alberto Milone. Dear brother-in-law to Anna and Carmine Francella and in Italy; Salvatore and the late Erminia, the late Raffaele Presta and Rosina, Vincenzo and Gina Presta, Valentina and Salvatore Turco and the late Giuseppe and Giuseppina Presta. A loving uncle and great uncle to all his nieces and nephews who will sadly miss him and always remember Zio Giovanni. His memory will also be cherished by his aunt and cousins in Italy, Venezuela and many friends he has touched in his lifetime. Giovanni was born and raised in Raiano, L'Aquila, worked in Germany and in 1965 immigrated to Canada. He became a fine tradesman known as Tony and Joe Painting and retired as a proud Stelco employee. Giovanni had many passions and interests including gardening and his everyday reading companion; The Spectator. A special thank you to Dr.Chung Dao, Dr.G.Perez, Dr.H.Sullivan, Dr.D.Marcellus, Dr.H.Neighbour and all the wonderful medical team at St. Joseph's Hospital for their care and compassion. Due to the pandemic and the accompanying mandated health restrictions, private services have been reserved for designated family and friends. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to St.Anthony of Padua Church in Hamilton. Expressions of sympathy can be received by calling Friscolanti Funeral Chapel at 905-522-0912. Messages of condolence can also be expressed using the online guestbook at: www.friscolanti.com "Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us everyday. Unseen, unheard, but always near; still loved, still missed and very dear."
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 11, 2020