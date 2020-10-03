1/1
Giovanni "John" CAMPEA
CAMPEA, Giovanni "John" December 7, 1926 - October 1, 2020 With heavy hearts we sadly announce the passing of Giovanni Campea on October 1, 2020 at the age of 93. Beloved husband of Santa for 73 years. Loving and supportive father of Pat (Sue), Sue McFarland (the late Paul 2015), Marie Thors, Leonora Kotan (Paul), Pina Selkirk (Doug) and Paul (Linnea). Predeceased by his parents, brothers, sisters, and grandson Chris Kotan (2013). He will be sadly missed by his grandchildren, great-grand-children, and great-great grand-children. Due to Covid-19, a private family service will be held at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery on Monday, October 5, 2020. Please sign the online book of condolences at www.baygardens.ca


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 3, 2020.
