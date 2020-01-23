|
Giovanni passed away peacefully on January 22nd, 2020 at the age of 93. Beloved husband to the love of his life, Pierina (nee Sottile) for 62 years. Proud and loving father to Agatha "Tina", Maria (Trevor) and Teresa. Giovanni will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews in Italy and the United States. Best friend and brother-in-law to the late Francesco and Santina Sottile. Cherished Uncle to Maria (Tim) and Assunta whom he loved deeply. Great Uncle to Victoria and Matthew, Francesca (Bo), and Gabriella (Zack). An affectionate great-great Zio to Troy and Leo. Giovanni greeted everyone he met with a warm smile and shared his strength, wisdom and experience generously. He will be deeply missed by many friends and neighbours. Special thank you to Dr. Curnew, Dr. Yellin and the PSWs who supported Giovanni with exceptional care and compassion. Visitation will take place at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL, 43 Barton St. E., on Friday, January 24th from 2-4p.m. & 6-9p.m. with Vigil Prayers on Friday at 8p.m. A Funeral Mass to be offered at St. Joseph's Church (Herkimer St. and Locke St.) on Saturday, January 25th, 2020 at 10a.m., with entombment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Burlington. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Giovanni's memory be made to the Good Shepherd of Hamilton.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 23, 2020