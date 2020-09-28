On September 25, 2020, peacefully with his family at his side, Giovanni Gravina passed in his 95th year. Beloved husband to Giovanna (nee Di Iorio) who are now joined together in heaven. Loving father of Michael (Lucy), Gino, Tina (Chris). Cherished Nonno to Sabrina (Josh) Nederveen, Michael (Aliza Haines) Gravina, Anthony Gravina, Christina and Micayla Minicucci. Bisnonno to IIena. Predecreased by his siblings Matteo and Salvatore (Victoria). Giovanni was loved by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Giovanni will be remembered for his love of life and relationships. His storytelling and laughter will be missed by all, and the memories of his love and friendship will be cherished forever. We would like to thank the staff at the Juravinski Emergency Department, especially Anne and Jason for their care and support. Visitation will be held at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905.574.0405) on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Due to Covid restrictions, a private family service and entombment will be held. Please be aware that masks are mandatory and there may be a wait time upon entering the Funeral Home for the visitation due to capacity restrictions. Your patience is very much appreciated. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca