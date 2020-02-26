|
It is with deep sadness that the family announces the sudden passing of Giovanni Muraca in his 88th year at St. Joseph's Villa. Giovanni is survived by Nella (nee Ruffolo), his loving wife of 56 years. He will be missed by his adoring children Mary Louise (Raffaele) Filice and Roberto Muraca. Cherished Nonno of Carina and Ariana Filice of whom he was very proud. Predeceased by his parents Domenico and Giuseppina Muraca and in-laws Michele and Angela Maria Ruffolo. Brother of the late Marietta (late Michele) Perrelli, late Mario (Laura) Muraca, late Vincenzo (late Rosina) Muraca, late Luigi (Angelina) Muraca, and late Lucia (late Salvatore) Porco. Brother-in-law to Dora (late Luciano) Scornaienchi, late Pietro (Vania) Ruffolo, Rosetta (Luigi) Mattina, and Franca Ruffolo of Italy. He will be remembered by many nieces, nephews, and cousins in both Canada and Italy. Giovanni was a proud member of LIUNA Local 837 for 61 years. He was a kind soul, always quick to smile and laugh over espresso with both family and friends. The family would like to extend their deep gratitude to Dr. Mark Tarnopolsky and Dr. Paul Hart for all their care and kindness, the staff at Villa Italia, and the St. Joseph's Villa Balsam Trail staff. Thank you to Father Mark Gatto for all his visits and prayers. Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905.574.0405) on Thursday from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Catherine of Siena Parish at Corpus Christi site, 1694 Upper James Street, Hamilton on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Entombment at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery, Burlington. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 26, 2020